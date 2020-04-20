Madagascar’s president promotes unproven herbal cure for COVID-19

The president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, on Monday appeared to promote an unproven treatment for COVID-19. The remedy, named COVID-ORGANICS, is effective against the virus, Rajoelina said, speaking in Malagasy at the launch of the product in Madagascar’s capital city of Antananarivo. The product strengthens the body’s immune system, he added. The president’s office did not respond to Mongabay’s request for information supporting the claim that the product helped cure COVID-19. Rajoelina shared images of the product on his social media page: bottles of a dark amber liquid with the label COVID-ORGANICS and Tisane Bio. The word tisane refers to herbal teas. The principal ingredient in the concoction is derived from Artemisia annua or sweet wormwood, a green leafy plant that emits a striking odor. Dried leaves from the plant are considered to have medicinal properties in Madagascar. But there is no evidence to show it actually works against COVID-19, a disease that has claimed over 1,65,000 lives and infected almost 2.5 million people across the world. Herbal remedies made from A. annua leaves are often touted as a cure for malaria. But its use against malaria is controversial. “WHO does not recommend the use of A. annua plant material, in any form, including tea, for the treatment or the prevention of malaria,” a 2012 position paper from the World Health Organization said. The WHO’s office for Traditional and Complementary Medicine had not responded to questions about its use for COVID-19 at the time this article was published. The product also…This article was originally published on Mongabay

