Reviving an ancient way of aquaculture at Hawaii’s Heʻeia fishpond

OAHU, Hawaii — Tucked at the base of the Ko'olau Mountains on the eastern side of the Hawaiian island of Oahu lies He'eia fishpond. Built around 800 years ago by indigenous Hawaiians, it was a thriving aquaculture site for hundreds of years, before falling into disrepair after a flood damaged its wall in 1965. Fishponds had been declining even before then; culture and land use patterns started to change with the arrival of Captain James Cook in 1778. Ancient Hawaiians originally built almost 500 fishponds throughout the Hawaiian islands. At the time, they managed to support themselves entirely from the ponds, island agriculture, and occasional forays into the ocean for offshore fish. Today, 87% of Hawaii's food is imported, including 63% of its seafood. Of the original 488 ponds, 20 have received restoration permits through the state of Hawaii. However, it's difficult to determine an exact number. Some ponds have had only minor restoration work done, and don't have a permit. At 36 hectares (88 acres) and with a perimeter of 2.1 kilometers (1.3 miles), He'eia is one of the largest. In 2017, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded a Saltonsall-Kennedy grant to the Oceanic Institute at Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) and Conservation International. The goal for the grant was to study the logistics of producing fish at three fishponds, including He'eia, and determine whether they could again be turned into productive aquaculture sites. He'eia fishpond construction utilizes ancient technologies and techniques. Photo by Shannon Brown.

