Allergy impact from invasive weed 'underestimated'

From BBC

Scientists say the impact on human health across Europe of the invasive ragweed plant may be “seriously underestimated”.

Allergies caused by common ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia) affect around 13.5 million people in Europe, according their study.

This results in €7.4bn (£6.5bn) worth of health costs per year.

But the authors say the plant could be controlled by a beetle, which is itself non-native in Europe.

The North American ragweed leaf beetle (Ophraella communa) arrived accidentally in Europe in 2013. The beetle attacks ragweed foliage; field studies in Italy have proved that the leaf beetle can reduce ragweed pollen by 82%.

The ragweed also hails from North America and is now established in 30 countries across Europe, from Iberia and the Balkans to Scandinavia and the British Isles in the north.

The pollen from this invasive plant causes a range of symptoms from sneezing to itchy eyes. It also aggravates conditions such as asthma and eczema.

Cautious optimism

Urs Schaffner, from the CABI in Delémont, Switzerland, and colleagues quantified the economic benefits of controlling ragweed using the leaf beetle.

Dr Schaffner said: “Our study provides evidence that the impacts of common ragweed on human health and the economy are so far highly underestimated, but that biological control by Ophraella communa might mitigate these impacts in parts of Europe.”

Using data from the European pollen monitoring programme, Dr Schaffner and colleagues mapped total seasonal ragweed pollen in Europe from 2004 to 2012 – prior to the introduction of the beetle.

To arrive at a number of patients suffering from ragweed pollen allergy, the researchers compared their European-wide assessment with detailed healthcare data from southeastern France.

They were then able to determine the overall economic costs of healthcare to treat the symptoms and other effects – such as lost work time – of ragweed pollen.

But they also concluded that biological control of the