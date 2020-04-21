Climate change: Switch road cash to broadband, adviser says

From BBC

The UK government’s climate change adviser is urging ministers to reconsider plans for road-building and switch the investment into broadband.

The government plans £28bn worth of new roads to relieve congestion.

But the head of the Climate Change Committee, says it could be cheaper, better for the economy, and climate-friendly to expand fibre optics.

That’s because the government’s plans for road-building assume 1% growth a year in demand for travel.

But Chris Stark says Covid-19 has taught many people they can work from home thanks to the miracle of video conferencing.

The head of the AA recently told BBC News he thought people would never fully return to their previous travel habits, and forecast that transport demand would shrink, not grow.

Mr Stark agrees. He believes productivity and the economy would benefit if the roads fund was re-directed from tarmac to fibre optics.

Virus will transform UK work and travel, says AA

‘New normal’

He told BBC News: “The government mustn’t be investing in anything likely to increase carbon emissions. I expect that video conferencing will become the new normal, and we won’t return to travelling the way we did.

“I would spend the roads budget on fibre. You would get a huge return to the economy with people having better connections.

“You would save people’s time and increase their productivity.”

Mr Stark said his committee had taken advice from a psychologist over the public’s readiness to accept major changes in their lives.

The message was that the longer the change lasts, the more it becomes the new normal.

“At first, people are resistant to the changes,” he said. “But then they get used to the new situation, they see the benefits, and they can be reluctant to change back again because they see the drawbacks of the way things were.

“A lot of people will say ‘I don’t want to do