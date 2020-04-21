Panic buying amid pandemic drives scarcity in medicinal herbs in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO — Sri Lanka imposed a lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16, but residents of this Indian Ocean island had been panic buying various foods and supplies long before then. Among the most sought-after items: several popular herbs known to boost the immune system. Days before the announcement of the preventive nationwide lockdown, there was a surge in bulk buying of popular herbs such as ginger, lime, turmeric, and coriander seeds, driving prices up and causing scarcity in many areas. More than a month into the lockdown, demand for those same herbs remains strong, and supplies are short. In the capital, Colombo, goods distributor Afsan Ahamed told Mongabay that, “It’s as if people wanted extra doses of herbs to keep COVID-19 away from their homes.” Namel Thanaraja, a homemaker who has long used many of these same herbs for cooking, described people waiting for hours and fighting, in clear violation of social distancing guidelines, to get ginger and lime in a leading supermarket chain. “Turmeric was nowhere visible. All those shelves were wiped clean,” she said. “From the regular spices, turmeric was the first to go missing. I haven’t been able to buy ginger from any delivery services in one month.” Another shopper, Nishanthi Sandamai, said that she used to drink a concoction of boiled coriander twice a week, but that since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, she’s been drinking it daily. Her latest trip to the supermarket failed to turn up…This article was originally published on Mongabay

