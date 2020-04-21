Poachers kill 3 near-extinct giant ibises amid pandemic pressure in Cambodia

The giant Ibis, a mega-sized bird that can stand more than a meter (3 feet) tall and weigh more than 4 kilograms (9 pounds), was once thought to be extinct in Cambodia. But in 1993, scientists working with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) rediscovered the birds on the border with Laos, and since then, a small, but viable, population has lived in Cambodia, with most in the country’s northern plains. The giant ibis (Thaumatibis gigantea), currently classified as a critically endangered species on the IUCN Red List, is also Cambodia’s national bird. But two weeks ago, a poaching incident in the Chhep Wildlife Sanctuary, in Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province, took the lives of three giant ibises — equivalent to 1-2% of the global population, according to WCS. A critically endangered giant ibis in Cambodia. Image by Phann Sithan/WCS. “When you’ve got less than 300 birds, three adult birds are significant,” Colin Poole, regional director of WCS in Greater Mekong, Cambodia, told Mongabay. “They don’t reproduce incredibly fast and they’ve got a relatively small distribution range across northern Cambodia. They’re quite vulnerable to disturbance and they’re quite shy, so three birds is a big issue.” Poachers had poured an insecticide called carbofuran into a dried-up watering hole in the sanctuary, and the three ibises had taken a drink of the deadly liquid. “[The insecticide] was banned in Europe in the U.S. quite some time ago,” Poole said. “It’s really toxic to birds, but it’s really cheap and easy to get hold…This article was originally published on Mongabay

