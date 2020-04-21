Thailand’s captive elephants face starvation amid COVID-19 tourism freeze

In a Facebook photo, a truck with an open trailer is backed up against a mound of sand. The tailgate is down, and the gray shape of an elephant steps out into a dark night, guided by the yellow beams of headlamps. This animal is one of six elephants that unexpectedly arrived at Elephant Nature Park (ENP), a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand, raising its total number of elephants from 86 to 90 in just a few short weeks. Lek Chailert, founder of ENP and Save Elephant Foundation, expects to take in several more. An elephant arriving at Elephant Nature Park during the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Elephant Nature Park. “Maybe nine in the next couple of days,” Chailert told Mongabay last week. “It’s sick elephants who are moving over to our property.” The reason for this sudden influx of elephants into ENP is the COVID-19 crisis. In late March, Thailand closed its borders to foreigners, and tourist camps offering the popular, but highly controversial, thrill of elephant rides and trekking tours were forced to close. Without revenue from paying guests, camp owners have been struggling to feed and care for their elephants, and many have turned to organizations like ENP for help. “People [our supporters] are so happy because the elephants don’t have to work anymore, but the problem is, the owners have no food to feed the elephants,” Chailert said. “That is the problem.” Lek Chailert tending to a sick elephant at her sanctuary. Image by Elephant Nature…This article was originally published on Mongabay

