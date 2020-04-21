What is a Geoffroy’s spider monkey? Candid Animal Cam takes you to the trees this week

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we’re meeting the Central American Spider Monkey. The Geoffroy’s spider monkey (Ateles geoffroyi), also known as the black-handed monkey, lives in the rainforests of Central America. Spider monkeys get their name from their spider-like appearance when they hang from trees by their tails. Their prehensile tail is so strong that it can be used as an extra arm. Geoffroy’s spider monkeys are social animals and live in groups of up to 40 individuals. However, to forage during the day, they split up into smaller groups that are led by a female. The Geoffroy spider monkey is listed as “Endangered” by the IUCN, mostly due to habitat loss, hunting and capture for the pet trade. Watch the video to learn more about the monkey! Special thanks to Osa Conservation for sharing their footage with us. The videos were obtained during an arboreal study investigating the use and importance of spider monkeys sleeping in trees and latrines for ecological interactions and forest regeneration. You can read the published paper here. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel and hit the bell icon to make sure you never miss an episode of Candid Animal Cam! Romi Castagnino is Mongabay’s bilingual writer. Find her on Twitter and Instagram: @romi_CastagninoThis article was originally published on Mongabay

