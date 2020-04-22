COVID underscores the urgency of holistic community-based approaches to conservation (commentary)

Impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable communities in the Global South go far beyond the looming public health emergency. The broader economic and environmental ramifications are of profound importance to biodiversity conservation. How the conservation movement responds will determine our relevance and credibility in the eyes of many communities who depend on nature for their survival. The coronavirus pandemic will disproportionately affect the poor. And for those who face the brunt of other global crises, Covid-19 is yet another tragedy. Isolated rural communities struggling with biodiversity loss already have the odds stacked against them. This new emergency exposes and intensifies the horrors of poverty and environmental collapse, and provides a forewarning of the kinds of social and economic shocks that will come with climate breakdown. Already tropical cyclones that would previously have captured headlines are going unheard amidst the pandemic’s global upheaval. Traditional Vezo fishermen using a fine meshed purse off Nosy Fasy, southwest Madagascar. Photo © Garth Cripps / Blue Ventures. For two decades my organization has worked alongside coastal communities and partner organizations to rebuild tropical fisheries in low income countries and emerging economies. We have navigated turbulent times before, from catastrophic storms and infectious disease outbreaks to prolonged political unrest and conflict, but this crisis is testing our preparedness and ability as never before. Everywhere we work we are seeing fisheries and seafood markets in turmoil. The supply chains at the foundation of most coastal economies are disrupted and fragmented by restrictions on the movement of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

