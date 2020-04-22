For this young climate activist, saving the Earth is an extracurricular

The crowd was small, just a few hundred people, mostly high school- or college-aged. They milled around Lake Union Park, north of downtown Seattle, on a chilly, overcast Friday in December, holding signs with magic-marker drawings of the Earth in flames and slogans like “Climate Justice Now” and “Stop Burning Our Future.”

At 11 a.m., two high school sophomores with microphones climbed onto the rim of a broad fountain, drawing the crowd together and leading them out of the park. The rough column of people, chanting as they went, wound south through Amazon’s glassy office buildings and downtown high-rises to rally at City Hall as part of a nationwide Youth Climate Strike.

As the last stragglers trickled out of the park, a 17-year-old in jeans, sneakers, and a black Youth Strike T-shirt collected art supplies that had been provided for last-minute poster making. A high school senior with bright orange hair and an inexhaustible motor, Grace Lambert is co-executive director of Washington Youth Climate Strike, the group that organized the protest. This day was the culmination of months of hard work.

Earlier that morning, before the crowd gathered, I’d met up with Lambert at the park. Her first words, after the cursory “hello” and “how are you,” didn’t beat around the bush: “Event planning,” she said with a bright smile, “is really fucking hard.”

She wasn’t complaining —Lambert isn’t someone you’ll hear complaining much. From the beginning, the Washington chapter of Youth Climate Strike, like the broader youth climate movement, has insisted on doing it all themselves. They’re entirely youth-run and youth-led.

Over the many months I was in touch with Lambert for this story, I came to appreciate what an impressive feat these protests are, and the toll it takes on the high schoolers who have taken it upon themselves to push for action.

In that time, Lambert competed in the district swim championships (her team won first place), took the SAT, and started applying to colleges — all while managing a 90-person volunteer organization that staged two days of action in six cities across Washington. Lambert didn’t deny that juggling so many things could be stressful and exhausting, but she was always cheerfully on top of things during our conversations via phone, video call, text, and in-person.

Fast-forward a few months, and classes are taking place on the video conference platform Zoom. Thanks to the novel coronavirus, which arrived in Washington state seven weeks after the December Climate Strike, Lambert hasn’t seen her classmates — or any of her fellow organizers — in-person in nearly two months. The busy teen won’t have a senior prom or a traditional graduation ceremony. She’s decided to go to University of Redlands in California for college, but like many high school seniors, Lambert is now considering a gap year as COVID-19 disruptions might extend into the fall. “Everything’s a mess right now,” said Lambert. “I don’t want my freshman year of college to be like my senior year of high school.”

While everything else has been put on pause, Lambert and the rest of the Washington Youth Climate Strike team haven’t taken a break from organizing. They’re still meeting online every week, developing COVID-19-specific policy positions, and thinking about the best way to get their message out there. “We’re actually all doing more strike-related work, because we all have more free time and we kinda need something to distract ourselves, anyway,” she said. “To be honest, it was a lot easier for us in the climate movement to adjust than a lot of people. Like, all of our meetings take place via Zoom anyway.”

But in other ways, the game is totally different now. For the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Lambert’s group was planning its biggest strike yet, complete with sit-ins. Instead, it will be hosting a series of workshop-style webinars as part of the 72-hour international Earth Day livestream. These “mobile-izations” — with titles like “Mutual Aid in the Time of Coronavirus and Climate Change” — will be focused on educating people about the climate crisis, organizing, and what they can do to help without taking to the streets, like contacting their elected representatives.

Youth climate organizers, many of them inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, have faced all the usual questions that are leveled at social and political movements, especially youth movements: Is this generation really different than those that have come before? Do people who are too young to vote have the power to change the world? Ultimately, only time will tell. But the kids — and scientists — will tell you that the stakes have never been this high.

My own experience engaging with political issues as a teenager made me sensitive to just how demanding it can be. The more I saw of the passionate young people driving the youth climate movement, the more I wondered: Who does this, and why?

An activist is born

Lambert grew up in Mill Creek, Washington, a small town east of Seattle. Before taking up climate organizing, her days looked about like any other American teenager’s: swim practice, school work, hanging out with family and friends. Her high school civics teacher described her as a “fastidious student.” Sometimes she’d be on the set crew for school plays. On Sundays, there was church at the United Church of Christ, where her father is a pastor.

Politics were a popular conversation topic during family dinners while Lambert was growing up, but it wasn’t until the 2018 midterm elections that she got her first taste of hands-on political work. The whole family volunteered for now-Congressperson Kim Schrier’s campaign in Washington’s 8th District, which includes areas directly across Lake Washington from Seattle, as well as rural areas to the southeast. “It was awesome. I loved it,” Lambert told me when we met for coffee in November. She would head to the campaign office most evenings after swim practice to phone bank for a few hours before heading home to do her homework.

I’m no stranger to phone banks myself, having grown up with a father who was deeply involved in Seattle and Washington state politics. In high school, I spent a lot of time in the campaign office when he was running for reelection as mayor of Seattle, and I confessed to Lambert that just the memory of cold-calling strangers still made me squirm. She nodded sympathetically before pointing out that it’s much easier than going door-to-door: “I actually thought phone banking was really fun, as annoying as talking on the phone is.”

It helped that the office where she volunteered was staffed primarily by young women who took Lambert and other younger volunteers under their wing, said Grace’s father, Ryan Lambert. “The fact that young people, young women, were helping lead in the office made a huge difference,” Ryan told me over the phone. “I think that it opened up her horizons to what’s possible.”

Not long after Schrier was sworn in to the most diverse, and most female, Congress in history, Lambert saw an Instagram post from the national group Youth Climate Strike about an upcoming day of action on March 15. “I was on their website one day and saw that they didn’t have contact info for anyone in Washington state, so I sent them an email to ask if there was a protest being planned anywhere near me,” she said. “And they said, ‘Nope — do you want to organize one?’ And I said, ‘OK.’”

To organize the first strike, Lambert enlisted her cousin, who had led a school walkout the year before as part of the March for Our Lives movement against gun violence. Still, a permitted march and protest were a larger undertaking, and there were many times in the five- or six-week leadup that Lambert doubted they’d be able to get everything together in time.

They pulled it off, with hundreds of people showing up for the Seattle protest. But shortly afterward, Lambert got some surprising news: This wasn’t a one-off project. The national and international chapters of Youth Climate Strike wanted to hold actions every few months, and the next one was scheduled for early May.

With help from Kimaya Mahajan, a high school sophomore Lambert met while planning the first strike, Lambert was able to get just over a hundred people out to another protest in May. Mahajan stayed on as the co-executive director of the Washington group, and the two brought more people into formal leadership roles.

“You can push school aside for five, six weeks,” Lambert explained. But that wouldn’t be sustainable if she wanted to keep organizing strikes. “It was like, how do I do all of this?”

In September, the group organized a third strike, bigger than any of their prior actions, drawing over 15,000 people in Seattle alone and thousands more in locations across the state. Lambert and her team had done their part to contribute to one of the largest days of global climate action in history.

‘Fake it ‘til you make it’

Lambert and I had our first conversation over the phone shortly after the September strike. We weren’t able to talk for long — her only window was during her lunch break. Being in class all day makes organizing extra challenging. It turns out most adults —including people from environmental groups, the media, permitting offices, and police forces — tend to conduct business during, well, business hours, and some are slower than others to get the memo to text or email instead of calling. (Things have of course changed over the past several weeks — with school canceled, Lambert’s schedule has opened up drastically. “It’s not like much else is going on.”

When I asked Lambert back in the fall if I could shadow her to see what it’s like to run a statewide climate action advocacy group, she said sure, any time — literally: The only day all fall that she wasn’t planning to do anything related to the strikes was the day of the district swim championship (where she’d compete in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke).

In November, when we met in a café to talk about her earlier climate work, she was deep in the planning phase for the final strike of the year in downtown Seattle on December 6. “It’s a pretty fast turnaround from September,” Lambert said, explaining that strike dates were passed down to local chapters via the global team.

She appeared remarkably unfazed as we sipped our coffee. “It’s just not going to be as big as September — Kimaya and I, and a lot of our organizers, have had personal stuff come up.”

