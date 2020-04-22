In famed Chico Mendes reserve, Brazil nut harvesters fight to save the forest

View of the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, still one of the largest sections of preserved forest in Acre state. Image by Flavio Forner. Sitting on the porch of his house in the community of Porvir, inside the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve in the Brazilian state of Acre, Severino da Silva Brito looks out at the heavy Amazon rain with dismay. “I’m planning on leaving,” says Brito, better known as Seu Silva. A longtime leader respected in the reserve and a resident of the region since before it was demarcated, Brito says he cannot abide by the current state of things. In January and February this year, the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve was the protected area with the highest rate of deforestation in the country, following the trend of previous months. March 12 marked the 30th anniversary of the reserve’s creation. Forest workers have for generations had made a living tapping latex from rubber trees in this part of the Upper Acre region. In the 1970s and ’80s, they united to resist attempts to expel them from areas acquired by farmers seeking to establish a livestock industry here. “At that time, the main concern was for our survival, for our way of life. But, over time, we started to realize that it was also a struggle for the conservation of the forest,” says Valderi Martins da Silva, an extractivist who participated in the process of establishing the reserve. It was a bloody struggle. In 1980, one of the movement’s leaders, extractivist and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

