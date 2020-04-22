Pandemic to drive carbon emissions down 6% this year: WMO

FILE PHOTO: World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Petteri Taalas speaks at the opening of the high-level segment of the COP25 in Madrid, Spain, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

GENEVA (Reuters) – The coronavirus pandemic is expected to drive carbon dioxide emissions down 6% this year, the head of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday, in what would be the biggest yearly drop since World War Two.

“This crisis has had an impact on the emissions of greenhouse gases,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

“We estimate that there is going to be a 6% drop in carbon emissions this year because of the lack of emissions from transportation and industrial energy production.”