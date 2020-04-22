Transforming conservation at virtual Earth Optimism Summit, April 22-24

Mongabay and its Transforming Conservation initiative have partnered with the Smithsonian Conservation Commons to host two panel sessions at the Earth Optimism Summit, which is scheduled for April 22-24 this year. The entire multi-day event featuring 100+ speakers will happen live and online, and be open to everyone. In addition to the broad overall program, Mongabay readers can join our two Transforming Conservation live sessions: Transforming Conservation: Crisis and Opportunity Thursday, April 23, 2020 | 6:15 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. Eastern (US) time Dynamic entrepreneurs – including a CNN Hero of the Planet – who have led impactful field conservation efforts, will discuss common threads and explore levers to help transform the field of conservation. Watch the conversation on Youtube or Facebook Live beginning at 6:15 p.m. On the following day, this same group will continue the conversation with two additional conservation leaders. Here’s the session description: “Systemic changes are needed in the conservation field to be able to meet the growing challenges facing our natural environment. Join a group of diverse conservation entrepreneurs, funders and academics in a discussion about enhancing the field of conservation and its ability to deliver creative, impactful and scalable solutions to preserve biodiversity and ecological health around the globe, as well as touching upon experiences and opportunities for systems change that may emerge from the current global coronavirus crisis.” The two additional speakers will be the following: Maria Teresa Vargas – Fundacion Natura Kristin Gilliss Moyer, Co-Moderator – Senior Investment Partner, Mulago Foundation Friday,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

