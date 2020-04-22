Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital

From BBC

Scientists have identified a potential tsunami risk in the region chosen by Indonesia for its new capital.

The researchers mapped evidence of multiple ancient underwater landslides in the Makassar Strait between the islands of Borneo and Sulawesi.

If the largest of these were repeated today, it would generate tsunami capable of inundating Balikpapan Bay – an area close to the proposed capital.

But the international team cautions against an overreaction.

“We still have a lot more work to do to properly assess the situation. That said, this is something that Indonesian governments probably should have on the risk register somewhere – even if we’re only talking about ‘low frequency, high impact’ events,” said Dr Uisdean Nicholson from Heriot-Watt University, UK.

His British-Indonesian research team used seismic data to investigate the sediments and their structure on the Makassar seafloor.

The survey revealed 19 distinct zones along the strait where mud, sand and silt have tumbled downslope into deeper waters.

Some of these slides involved hundreds of cubic kilometres of material – volumes that are more than capable of disturbing the water column, and of producing large waves at the sea surface.

“These landslides – or mass transport deposits (MTDs) as we call them – are quite easy to spot in the seismic data,” explained Aberdeen University’s Dr Rachel Brackenridge, the lead author on the paper describing the research.

“They’re lens-shaped and the sediments within them are chaotic; they’re not the flat, ordered, tramline-like layers you expect to find. I mapped 19 events, but that’s limited by the resolution of the data. There will be other, smaller events I just couldn’t see,” she told BBC News.

All of the MTDs are on the western side of the deep (3,000m) channel that runs through the Makassar Strait. And they’re also predominantly to the south of the outlet delta for Borneo