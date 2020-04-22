Will anyone ever find Shackleton's lost ship?

From BBC

It’s going to take a monumental effort to locate the iconic ship of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton.

This is the conclusion of scientists who tried and failed last year to find the Endurance, which sank in 3,000m of water in the Weddell Sea in 1915.

The team says the sea-ice in the area above the wreck site is nearly always thick and extensive.

It means most expeditions would struggle even to get close enough to begin a search.

The Weddell Sea Expedition 2019 did amazingly well, reaching the recognised wreck location and launching an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) to survey the ocean floor.

But this robot broke communications with the expedition research vessel, SA Agulhas II, some 20 hours into its mapping operation and was never seen again.

What it might have detected, we’ll never know. Encroaching sea-ice forced the team to abandon its AUV and to vacate the area.

The expedition scientists have now written up an assessment of the local conditions in this unforgiving sector of the Antarctic. They’ve also provided some advice for anyone else who might want to search for Shackleton’s polar yacht.

“To finally locate the Endurance on the seafloor would require favourable sea-ice conditions in the central western Weddell Sea, including the presence of wide (open water) leads,” said Dr Christine Batchelor from the Scott Polar Research Institute (SPRI) in Cambridge, UK.

“In addition, a two-ship operation may be needed to break ice and successfully launch and recover an autonomous underwater vehicle,” she told BBC News.

Shackleton’s story is one of the most extraordinary tales from the “heroic age” of Antarctic exploration.

Trapped in sea-ice for over 10 months, his Endurance ship drifted around the Weddell Sea until ultimately it was crushed by the floes and dropped to the deep. How Shackleton and his men then made