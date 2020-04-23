Colombia wants to plant 180 million trees: Is it a realistic goal?

At the end of January this year, Colombian President Iván Duque announced at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, that the country’s goal is to plant 180 million trees by 2022. This is based on the restoration of more than 300,000 hectares (741,316 acres) of degraded land. Days later, the Ministry of the Environment said that a campaign called Great National Day: #PorqueSembrarNosUne (#BecausePlantingUnitesUs), commonly known as Sembratón, would be held on March 21 and 22. During those days, more than five million trees would be planted throughout the national territory. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign was postponed; however, once the health crisis is over, the national government has all the intention to go forward with it. Experts clarify that the plantation of seedlings is only the first step of the ecological restoration process which will have to be monitored for years. The following are some of the questions experts have regarding the country’s ambitious challenge. Where will the 180 million trees come from? Richard Romero, supervisor of the Sembratón campaign, says that the trees will be obtained from nurseries of the Colombian Agriculture and Livestock Institute (ICA), the National Natural Parks System of Colombia, the Regional Autonomous Corporations (CAR) and private companies like hydroelectric companies—entities that are obliged to make environmental compensations by planting trees. Guadua or bamboo forest in Colombia. Photo: Rhett Butler “We should also talk to ranchers to get them involved. Extensive livestock farming causes big problems because it damages protected forests.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

