Companies use COVID-19 to weaken standards, secure subsidies: Report

Companies, with the support of governments, are using the coronavirus pandemic as a chance to secure less stringent regulations governing their impacts on forests and the environment, according to the Washington, D.C.-based NGO Mighty Earth. “These bad actors are hoping the world won’t notice what they’re up to,” Glenn Hurowitz, Mighty Earth’s CEO, said in a statement. “They’re counting on the shadow of the coronavirus to cloak their misdeeds.” Hurowitz’s report, published April 14, identifies major corporations representing industries ranging from logging in Indonesia to automakers in the U.S. and outlines their attempts — successful in many cases — to garner subsidies, loosen restrictions, and walk back commitments to climate-related targets amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Cattle in Brazil. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Several companies, Mighty Earth said, have made clear their intentions to stick with their commitments. Volkswagen and BMW are still planning to meet Europe’s 2020 climate standards, and large palm oil buyers, including Wilmar, Bunge and Cargill, have cut ties with a company called Samling that’s been accused of deforestation. Despite these encouraging signs, the group said, many other companies are looking for ways to benefit from the worldwide crisis. “A lot of people are understandably furious about small-time coronavirus grifters, like the guy hoarding Purell in his garage,” Hurowitz wrote. “Sure, that’s bad, but it’s nothing compared to the cynicism and public health hazards created by leading coronavirus profiteers and their enablers.” Indonesia scaled back requirements intended to ensure that timber came from legally harvested…This article was originally published on Mongabay

