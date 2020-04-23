Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets

From BBC

The Australian government is calling for the G20 countries to take action on wildlife wet markets, calling them a “biosecurity and human health risk”.

Australia is not yet calling for a ban – but says its own advisers believe they may need to be “phased out”.

“Wet markets” are marketplaces that sell fresh food such as meat and fish.

But some also sell wildlife – and it’s thought the coronavirus may have emerged at a wet market in Wuhan that sold live, “exotic” animals.

The Huanan market in Wuhan reportedly offered a range of animals including foxes, wolf cubs, civets, turtles, and snakes.

What did Australia say?

The Australian government called for an investigation into wildlife wet markets after a meeting of G20 agriculture ministers.

Speaking to the ABC on Thursday, agriculture minister David Littleproud said he was not targeting all food markets.

“A wet market, like the Sydney fish market, is perfectly safe,” he said.

“But when you add wildlife, live wildlife, exotic wildlife – that opens up human risk and biosecurity risk to the extent we have seen.

“And in fact, China themselves reported this to the World Organisation for Animal Health, that that was the cause of Covid-19.”

Mr Littleproud said he wanted to “get the science” first, but said: “Even our chief veterinary officer is telling us that he believes they [wildlife wet markets] may need to be phased out.”

What is the risk of wildlife wet markets?

The exact origin of the new coronavirus is not known, but the evidence suggests it came from an animal.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, Covid-19 is a “close relative” of other viruses found in horseshoe bats.

So the virus could have passed from bat to human, or via an “intermediate host” – one