Forest fires in Indonesia set to add toxic haze to COVID-19 woes

JAKARTA — Forest fires are starting to break out in parts of Indonesia as the dry season gets underway, threatening to compound respiratory illnesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fires have already appeared in Sumatra and Kalimantan, the Indonesian portion of the island of Borneo. Both regions host large swaths of highly flammable and carbon-rich peatlands, which farmers typically burn at the start of the dry season to prepare for planting. The haze generated by these fires sickens hundreds of thousands of people each year, and spreads as far as Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. The national weather agency is predicting a milder dry season this year compared to 2019, when the El Niño system fueled higher temperatures and more intense fires. But the public health burden from the haze this year will exacerbate respiratory complaints from the COVID-19 outbreak in Indonesia, which has the second-highest number of fatalities from the disease in Asia, after China. “In Indonesia, air pollution in major cities comes from vehicles, but in places like South Sumatra and Riau, it’s land and forest fires,” said Budi Haryanto, a researcher on climate change and environmental health at the University of Indonesia. “So it’s true that [haze from forest fires] will exacerbate the risks.” Indonesia has recorded 7,418 confirmed COVID-19 infections as of April 22, with 635 deaths, although experts believe the real numbers are likely much higher. Budi cited studies done overseas that link air pollution to higher COVID-19 mortality rates, including one by researchers at Harvard University…This article was originally published on Mongabay

