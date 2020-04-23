Images from a dropped phone reveal the ugly truth behind bonobo trafficking

In the early morning hours of Feb. 23, a gunshot rang out from deep within a Congolese forest. And then another, followed by one last bang. The shots were fired about 10 kilometers (6 miles) outside the village of Mondombe in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an experienced anti-poaching team from local NGO Conserv Congo was on the ground following weeks of investigations in the area. The team rushed to scene, to be met with gunfire on arrival. Amid the dodging of bullets, a foot chase ensued. The poachers, operating on familiar terrain, managed to escape but left four things behind: a homemade hunting rifle, a machete, a phone, and a bound and bleeding bonobo. The bonobo, a nursing mother, was still alive. Adams Cassinga, founder and director of Conserv Congo, placed the ailing ape in a basket and held her hand as she struggled to breathe. He also picked up the phone the assailants had left behind and began searching through its photo gallery. As he scrolled, he discovered shocking images of more murdered bonobos and their kidnapped infant — a screaming testimony to one of the most horrible threats bonobos face for survival, and a raw rendering of the ugly reality behind the trade in photogenic baby apes. A deadly business Bonobos (Pan paniscus), or pygmy chimpanzees, are one of our closest living relatives. They are found only in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where estimates from their four remaining strongholds suggest that no more than 10,000…This article was originally published on Mongabay

