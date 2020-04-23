Manila gets its skyline back as air quality improves amid COVID-19 lockdown

MANILA — Filipinos living in the country’s capital region have unimpeded views of the Sierra Madre mountain range — a sight not seen in decades through Manila’s notoriously polluted air. A week after the Philippine government imposed a lockdown on its largest island, Luzon, on March 15 to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, photos of Manila’s smog-free skyline with its mountain backdrop started circulating on social media. Just before the lockdown, the Philippines ranked 57th out of 98 countries in IQAir AirVisual’s list of the world’s most polluted countries in 2019. Concentrations of tiny particulate matter, known as PM2.5, averaged 17.6 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) last year, an increase from 14.6 μg/m3 in 2018. They exceeded the World Health Organization’s (WHO) safety limit of 10 μg/m3. PM2.5 is defined as particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers or smaller in diameter. These particles, a mix of soot, smoke, metals, chemicals, dust and other elements, can easily be breathed in and are associated with respiratory illnesses. Manila’s air pollution has been linked to between 11,000 and 27,000 deaths in 2018 alone, according to a recent Greenpeace study, and affects 98% of the capital region’s 12.8 million people. The average pollution level in Metro Manila was 17.6 μg/m3 in 2019 and peaked during this past New Year’s Eve at 117 μg/m3 — a common occurrence as fireworks are lit in celebration. By January, ashfall caused by the eruption of the Taal volcano that month drove PM2.5 levels in Metro Manila to 86 μg/m3,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

