Satellite data show Amazon rainforest likely drier, more fire-prone this year

Huge swaths of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest are drier than usual after a rainy season with rainfall index well below historical levels, raising concerns about a further spike in wildfires and deforestation as the dry season approaches. Data from NASA and the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research (INPE) points to stressed climate conditions: the soil is drier, temperatures are higher, and groundwater is depleted. Peak rainy season, which runs from December to February, was among the top 10 worst on record this year, with just 75% of the season’s usual rainfall. Data from NASA’s GRACE satellites show the Brazilian Eastern Amazon and Cerrado have much less water stored underground than usual. Groundwater data is used to help predict droughts globally. Image courtesy by NASA and the United States National Drought Mitigation Center Last year, wildfire and deforestation in the Amazon hit the highest levels in a decade. But the flames were contained by the rainforest’s natural humidity after several months of intense rainfall. This year, the rainforest may not be so lucky. “It’s very worrisome, it could be that there are much more fire events than what we saw last year, and earlier in the season,” Daniel Nepstad, a forest ecologist and president of the Earth Innovation Institute who has studied rainforest resistance to drought, told Mongabay. Since taking office in January 2019, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has scaled back environmental protections and pushed to change the country’s legislation to open up indigenous reserves to mining and other development activities…This article was originally published on Mongabay

