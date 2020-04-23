Volcanic time-bomb threatens nearby trees

From BBC

Trees growing near to an active volcano face an uncertain future for several years after an eruption, a study has suggested.

A reduced ability to absorb essential nutrients from the soil and lower rates of turning sunshine into sugar hampered the trees’ growth.

A team of researchers also found that toxins released by eruptions continued to limit the trees’ growth.

The findings appear in the journal Dendrochronologia.

The team said that the widespread impact of volcanic eruptions on trees had been well documented, such as the “year without a summer” in 1816, following the massive Tambora eruption in Indonesia in the previous year, which was deemed to be the biggest volcanic eruption in human history.

However, they added, there was little known about the effect eruptions had on surviving trees near to volcanoes.

Danger depletes data

Certain things had been observed, such as damage to the tree’s branches, dust covering the foliage reducing the trees ability to photosynthesise and grow.

But few studies had been carried out and meaningful data collated.

The team of Spanish and Mexican scientists decided to assess the effects of eruptions on a volcano in central Mexico, which had become active again at the turn of the millennium.

The mount, called Popocatepetl (which translates as Smoking Mountain), is about 70km south-east of Mexico City. It’s the country’s second highest peak.

“We selected a study area with living trees growing at the upper forest limit of the Popocatepetl, approximately 4,000 metres above sea-level,” explained co-author Raquel Alfaro-Sanchez.

“For this study, we focused on the response of the trees to the largest eruption recorded since the volcano resumed its eruptive activities in 1994. This occurred in December 2000.”

During the decade following the resumption of eruptions in 1994, tree ring samples showed the team that the trees had experienced reduced effectiveness of pores on the leaves (stomata) as well