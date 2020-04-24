COVID-19 will hurt Madagascar’s conservation funding: Q&A with Minister Vahinala Raharinirina

While the internet abounds with feel-good stories about how animals play while humans are locked away, there is growing concern that the COVID-19 crisis may be enfeebling conservation efforts across the globe. The concern is particularly acute for developing countries. Madagascar, one of the poorest nations in the world and also a biodiversity hotspot, relies heavily on foreign funds to implement conservation programs. The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged communities and shut down economies, but international agencies have warned that the worst might yet be to come. The International Monetary Fund estimates that global economic losses will run into trillions of dollars, and the United Nations warned this week that the pandemic could precipitate famines of “biblical proportions.” Madagascar’s environment minister Baomiavotse Vahinala Raharinirina. Image courtesy: Madagascar’s Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development. For Madagascar, the economic fallout may be far worse than the disease itself. The country reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 20 and announced a state of health emergency a day later. As of April 24, it has reported just 122 cases and no deaths, out of a population of 26 million. But the global pandemic means the disappearance of tourism revenue in the short term and the possible drying up of international funding and deepening impoverishment in the coming months and years. To understand what impact the crisis may have on conservation efforts in the island nation and how the country is bracing for it, Mongabay contacted Madagascar’s environment minister, Baomiavotse Vahinala Raharinirina, by email.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

