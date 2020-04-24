Hubble telescope's Universe revealed in 3D

From BBC

New techniques are being used to transform images from the Hubble Space Telescope into spectacular 3D visualisations of the Universe.

Today the Hubble Space Telescope – affectionately known as “our eye on the Universe” – celebrates 30 years in orbit around Earth. To mark the occasion, astronomers have released a special anniversary image of a beautiful star-forming region in the Milky Way galaxy.

It’s the nearest Hubble gets to having to a birthday present. But this year, there’s a second part to the present, because accompanying the image is a “3D scientific visualisation” – offering the incredible sensation of floating through outer space to see what Hubble saw, first-hand.

Whilst the image comes from Hubble’s main camera. Its 3D representation is the product of weeks of work by a team of visualisation specialists at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore, US.

The team led by Greg Bacon and Dr Frank Summers has transformed many of Hubble’s most awe-inspiring images into 3D visualisations – from the spectacular Orion Nebula to the fabulous Whirlpool Galaxy and ethereal Horsehead Nebula.

A nebula is a giant cloud of dust and gas in space. Some nebulas come from the gas and dust thrown out when a dying star explodes. Others are regions where new stars are beginning to form.

Much of the visualisation team’s incredible work is showcased on tonight’s Horizon programme on BBC Two which tells the story of the Hubble Space Telescope.

“There are several important reasons why we make these visualisations: they bring the Hubble images alive, they showcase the 3D structure of astronomical objects, and they are visually compelling with widespread appeal well beyond the science-attentive public,” says astronomer Dr Frank Summers.

“Our hope is that the public will not only marvel at the splendours of the cosmos, but also intuitively develop a more