Move over, fishmeal: Insects and bacteria emerge as alternative animal feeds

LIMURU, Kenya — In the lush, rolling highlands of Limuru in central Kenya lies a farm like few others. From the outside, it could be growing anything in its rows upon rows of greenhouses. Inside, however, netted cages and stacks of black plastic crates tell a different story: InsectiPro farms flies. Talash Huijbers, InsectiPro’s plucky 24-year-old founder, proudly shows off her brood: millions of black soldier flies (BSF, Hermetia illucens) gently buzzing in their cages (they’re poor fliers), and billions of their larvae fattening up in trays. The larvae are fed a diet of food waste from markets and the food and drink industry. When I visit, it’s mango season and mounds of rotting fruit await processing into larvae food. Huijbers, who is half-Kenyan and half-Dutch, got the idea to set up a BSF farm after her family looked into starting a fish farm and noticed how expensive fishmeal, a key ingredient of animal feed, was. In Kenya, the main species used for fishmeal production is omena (Rastrineobola argentea), a small, silvery fish from Lake Victoria. It’s also a local staple. Competing demands from the food and feed markets have led to significant overfishing, and feed manufacturers are keen to find an alternative. Huijbers had heard that insect protein was all the rage in Europe, so she decided to suss out demand before launching the business. She set up a meeting with Fugo Feeds, the largest feed manufacturer in East Africa, to gauge their interest in BSF. “And they were…This article was originally published on Mongabay

