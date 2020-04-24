Russia lists Caspian seals and orcas as endangered species after ‘whale jail’ controversy

While the world’s been focused on COVID-19, a piece of good news came out of Russia last month, although it went relatively unnoticed: Russia listed mammal-eating orca whales and Caspian seals as locally endangered species, following the “whale jail” fiasco that generated international outrage. “It’s a huge event,” Dmitry Lisitsyn, director of Sakhalin Environment Watch, a nonprofit group that helped facilitate this process, told Mongabay. “It’s a very important milestone in environmental protection efforts and biodiversity protection conservation in Russia.” This is the first time in more than 20 years that Russia has added to its endangered species list — known as the red data book of the Russian Federation (RDBRF), or simply, the “red book” — and could end the trade of Russian orcas to aquariums around the world, experts say. Orca whales hunting together. Image by M Gaworecki. In late 2018, drone footage revealed 87 beluga whales (Delphinapterus leucas) and 11 orcas (Orcinus orca) trapped in tiny sea pens in the icy waters of Srednyaya Bay in Russia. The cetaceans had allegedly been caught during the previous summer, and they were suffering through the winter months in what was dubbed to be a “whale jail” while traders negotiated the sale of these animals. It has always been illegal in Russia to capture and trade cetaceans for entertainment purposes, although they can technically be caught and used for “educational and cultural purposes,” Naomi Rose, marine mammal scientist at Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), told Mongabay. This loophole is what Russian traders…This article was originally published on Mongabay

