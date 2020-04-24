Virus recovery plan 'must tackle climate change'

From BBC

Tackling climate change must be woven into the solution to the Covid-19 economic crisis, the UK will tell governments next week.

Environment ministers from 30 countries are meeting in a two-day online conference in a bid to make progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The gathering is called the “Petersberg Climate Dialogue”.

It will focus on how to organise a “green” economic recovery after the acute phase of the pandemic is over.

The other aim is to forge international agreement on ambitious carbon cuts despite the postponement of the key conference COP26 – previously scheduled for Glasgow in November (now without a date).

Alok Sharma, the UK Climate Secretary and president of COP26, said: “I am committed to increasing global climate ambition so that we deliver on the Paris Agreement (to stabilise temperature rise well below 2C).

“The world must work together, as it has to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, to support a green and resilient recovery, which leaves no one behind.

“At the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, we will come together to discuss how we can turn ambition into real action.”

The informal conference is co-hosted by the UK and Germany.

Developed and developing countries will attend, along with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and members of civil society and business. Last week, Mr Guterres warned that climate change was a deeper problem than the virus.

Campaign groups will be sceptical about the meeting. Since the Paris deal to cut emissions, CO2 has actually been rising – although there’s currently a blip in the trend thanks to the Covid recession.

The development charity CARE says it’s alarmed that public finance provided from rich countries to developing countries to adapt to inevitable climate change actually decreased in 2018.

Sven Harmeling from CARE said: “If governments fail to make their economic stimulus sustainable and equitable,