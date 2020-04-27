Conflict between Indonesian villagers, pulpwood firm flares up over crop-killing drone

JAKARTA — Villagers in Sumatra accuse a pulpwood plantation company of using a drone to spray herbicide to kill their crops, calling it the latest in a series of illegal encroachments and intimidation tactics by the company. Residents of Lubuk Mandarsah village in the Indonesian province of Jambi have since 2007 been embroiled in a dispute over 2,000 hectares (4,940 acres) of ancestral land that the company, PT Wirakarya Sakti (WKS), also claims. The villagers allege a litany of violations by the company, a subsidiary of forestry giant Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), the latest being in March, when WKS allegedly flew a drone to spray herbicide to prepare for planting a new batch of acacia seedlings. The locals said the drone flew over their plantations and killed their own crops, including rubber and oil palm trees, across 2 hectares (5 acres). “The oil palm trees dried up three days later,” said Andrian, a member of the local farmers’ association. The footage of the drone deployed by PT Wirakarya Sakti captured by Lubuk Mandarsah villagers in Jambi, Indonesia. Image courtesy of Walhi Jambi. Rudiansyah, the director of the Jambi chapter of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), which has been advocating for the villagers, condemned the spraying of their crops. He said it was particularly bad at a time when “the locals are facing threats of food security amid the COVID-19 outbreak.” A WKS spokesman denied the allegation, saying that while the company did use a drone, it only…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay