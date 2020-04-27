Iceland won’t be killing any whales this year

Icelandic whaling company IP-Utgerd announced April 24 that it is stopping whaling completely, while the country’s largest whaling firm, Hvalur hf., says it won’t be hunting any whales for the second year in a row. IP-Utgerd, which mainly targeted minke whales (Balaenoptera acutorostrata), cited financial difficulties after no-fishing zones were extended off the Icelandic coast, forcing its boats to go further and further offshore. Hvalur, which hunts threatened fin whales (Balaenoptera physalus) as well as minke whales, is ceasing operations because of stiff competition with Japan, among other reasons, according to Kristján Loftsson, the company’s CEO. One of Hvalur’s vessels returning to port with two harpooned whales. Image by Hard to Port. In the past, Hvalur sold most of its whale meat to Japan, but Loftsson said Hvalur is not currently able to compete with Japan’s own whale meat products, which are subsidized by the Japanese government. Loftsson also said Japan now has strict requirements for imported whale meat, which has made dealings with Japan even more difficult. Additionally, Loftsson said the COVID-19 outbreak would make it impossible for his company to hunt whales and process the meat, since workers would need to be in close proximity to each other, and social distancing rules would be difficult to follow. For conservationists, this interruption to whaling, however long it lasts, is welcome news. “This is indeed terrific news that for a second straight year, vulnerable fin whales will get a reprieve from Hvalur hf’s harpoons, the sole fin whaling company,” Fabienne…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay