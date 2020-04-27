Only ‘A-list’ of coral reefs found to sustain ecosystems, livelihoods

Most of the tropical reef sites around the world are no longer able to simultaneously sustain coral reef ecosystems and the livelihoods of the people who depend on them, as human pressure and impacts of climate change increase, a new study shows. Only 5% of 1,800 tropical reef sites across 41 countries, states and territories on Earth had plentiful fish stocks, high fish biodiversity and grazing, and well-preserved ecosystem functions — which are key marine ecological metrics, according to the authors of the paper published April 17 in Science magazine. These sites were geographically spread through the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic ocean basins, the study said. “These are like the Hollywood A-listers of coral reefs,” said lead author Josh Cinner, from James Cook University in Australia. “They have it all, but they’re also rare and live in exclusive areas — remote locations with little human pressure.” Corals grow in the shallows around a small island in Kimbe Bay, Papua New Guinea. Image by Tane Sinclair-Taylor. The remaining reef sites would either serve these same environmental services to a much lesser degree, or lack one of the three ecological metrics, the researchers say. “In 30 percent of the cases, the value for parrotfish grazing was zero,” Cinner said. Reef scraping by parrotfish helps to keep algae at bay and provides habitat for baby corals to settle on. Coral reefs worldwide are facing intense degradation due to numerous anthropogenic pressures, such as overfishing, pollution and climate change. “There is an increasing need…This article was originally published on Mongabay

