Campaigners call for transparency in Myanmar timber trade after 850 tons of wood seized

Earlier this month, Myanmar's Information Ministry announced that the country's Forest Department had seized nearly 850 tons of illegal timber between March 30 and April 5. Teak and other hardwoods accounted for the vast majority of the haul. No monetary value on timber was released, and the exact locations where the seizures took place was not provided. In response to the announcement, Nick Cox, country director of WWF-Myanmar, said in an email that he "commends the Forest Department and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation for this important step in halting the illegal timber trade in the country and helping keep Myanmar's vast and unique forests better protected." Myanmar is home to much of the world's remaining natural teak, a highly-coveted hardwood prized by luxury furniture and yacht manufacturers. Cox added that from 2010 to 2015 Myanmar had the third-highest annual net loss of forest area in the world. Faith Doherty, forest campaign leader at the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), also lauded the seizures, but added she was frustrated at the lack of detailed information. "Clearly whoever recognized this timber recognized the illegality, but what was it?" she asked in a phone interview. "Was it because it was over the annual allowable cut? Was it because they cut logs outside of a concession? We have no idea, and these are the issues that Myanmar needs to deal with because they need to be more transparent." WWF-Myanmar was unable to confirm any further information on the exact species involved,…

