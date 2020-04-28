Fighting COVID-19 with a precious resource: Q&A with Kusum Athukorala, Sri Lanka’s ‘Woman in Water’

COLOMBO — A researcher and passionate advocate of school sanitation and catchment conservation, Kusum Athukorala is a community water practitioner who works closely with water-stressed communities, promoting conservation of the precious resource and better irrigation. At times she also battles against river pollution and river sand mining, while also engaging with children to promote school sanitation and hygiene. Known as Sri Lankan’s “woman in water,” Athukorala is chair of the Network of Women Professionals (NetWwater), founder member of the Sri Lanka Water Partnership, or Lanka Jalani, and the 2012 recipient of the prestigious Women in Water Award from the London-based International Water Association (IWA) — a global network of more than 15,000 professionals covering all facets of the water cycle. She was awarded in recognition of her long association with, and deep commitment to, gender-related issues in water. Athukorala served on the first steering committee of the Global Water Partnership (GWP) and has co-founded two other international organizations: SaciWATERs, based in Andhra Pradesh, India, and Women for Water Partnership (WfWP), based in The Hague. An active advocate of women’s participation in the water sector and a former trustee of the National Community Water Trust set up by the Ministry of Urban Development and Water Supply, Athukorala spoke to Mongabay on the inclusion of gender in Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 response, the importance of the WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) approach in the community, and why school sanitation is critical to prevent the disease from spreading. Mongabay: The Sri Lankan government…This article was originally published on Mongabay

