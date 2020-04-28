Flamingos form lasting friendships, a new study finds

Flamingo friends. Photo by Paul Rose, WWT Slimbridge. Flamingos form lasting friendships, but they also have foes. A new study, published in the journal Behavioural Processes, found that close social bonds existed not only between flamingo couples but also between same-sex friends and even groups of three or four. Flamingos also actively avoid some individuals, suggesting not all flamingos get along. “Flamingos don’t simply find a mate and spend their time with that individual,” Paul Rose, a lecturer at the University of Exeter, research associate for the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT), and corresponding author of the study said in a statement. “Some mating couples spend much of their time together, but lots of other social bonds also exist … We see pairs of males or females choosing to ‘hang out’, we see trios and quartets that are regularly together,” Rose said. Flamingos flock in large groups (called a flamboyance of flamingos) and are highly social, making them a great candidate for studying social choice. However, studying social interactions among wild flamingos can be quite difficult, so Rose and fellow researcher Darren Croft studied flocks of four different flamingo species at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) Slimbridge Wetland Centre in the U.K. from 2012 through 2016. “Our results indicate that flamingo societies are complex,” Rose said. “They are formed of long-standing friendships rather than loose, random connections … Flamingos have long lives — some of the birds in this study have been at Slimbridge since the 1960s — and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

