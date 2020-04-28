Indigenous farmer dies after being charged with stealing from his own land

JAKARTA — Indigenous rights activists in Indonesia have condemned local authorities over the death in custody of a farmer accused of stealing palm fruit from a plantation company in Borneo. Hermanus Bin Bison was among three indigenous farmers in the Bornean province of Central Kalimantan jailed since Feb. 17 following a complaint by PT Hamparan Masawit Bangun Persada (HMBP), an affiliate of the BEST Group. The company itself stands accused of stealing the farmers’ land, but has never been investigated. Hermanus died shortly after midnight on April 26 at a hospital in East Kotawaringin district, Central Kalimantan, were he was transferred from detention after falling ill, including being unable to walk, on April 25. He is survived is survived by his wife and two daughters, ages 6 and 7. Aryo Nugroho, the farmers’ lawyer and head of the legal aid institute in Palangkaraya, the provincial capital, said Hermanus had suffered ill health throughout his time in detention but never given adequate treatment. At a court hearing on April 6, in which Hermanus was confined to a wheelchair because of difficulty walking, his legal team asked that he be released to seek treatment. The court rejected the request. On April 9, a doctor who visited him in his jail cell, which he shared with several other inmates, diagnosed him with asthenia, a condition of acute physical weakness, and a fever of 39° Celsius (102° Fahrenheit), prompting fears he might have COVID-19 and risk infecting others in the overcrowded jail cell. The note…This article was originally published on Mongabay

