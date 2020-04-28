Through biomimicry, Brazil seeks tech innovations inspired by nature

The Rio de Janeiro-based startup Nucleário developed a planting method for tree seedlings in reforestation projects inspired by bromeliads and winged seeds. It protects the seeds from cutter ants, impedes growth of invasive grasses, and stores water for dry periods. Image courtesy of Nucleário. Recognizing the wisdom accumulated by nature over billions of years and reconnecting to it is the foundation stone of biomimicry, a branch of science gaining interest for reproducing strategies from nature to provide solutions for our times. Using nature as a guide is nothing new: if it weren’t for birds, airplanes most likely wouldn’t exist. Yet biomimicry brings two new aspects: the conscious use of nature as source of inspiration, and the systemization of research through a non-linear methodology. U.S. biologist Janine Benyus, co-founder of the Biomimicry Institute in the Montana, wrote the book Biomimicry: Innovation Inspired by Nature in 1997 and has been responsible for propagating the science now being used in multiple applications. Biomimicry helps in fields like health care, by tracing possible relationships between wasp poison and new cancer therapies, for example. It reproduces spiderweb technology for the beauty industry; offers improved energy efficiency to the field of engineering by observing how termite mounds or toucan beaks work; proposes the use of mushroom roots and agricultural waste to replace Styrofoam and plastic; and can be applied very well to new technologies like logistics apps. It also offers foundations for work in personal development and human behavior. Biomimicry is increasingly becoming an important tool.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

