UK military beef supplier buys from sanctioned Brazilian farmers, investigation shows

Beef served to UK military personnel in the Middle East was sourced from a Brazilian company whose suppliers have illegally deforested more than 8,000 hectares of land, including in the Amazon and Cerrado, an investigation by Earthsight and Reporter Brasil has found. Using freedom of information requests and by analysing data on sanctioned cattle ranchers, slaughterhouse transactions and shipping records, the researchers showed suppliers to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) in Bahrain received beef from Frigorifico Sul Ltda (Frigosul), a part of the Fuga Couros Group, one of the largest leather producers in Brazil. The MoD’s Bahrain catering subcontractor bought thousands of cattle from farmers who were fined a total of 33.5 million Brazillian real (about $6 million) by various authorities for malpractice, including illegal land clearance, falsifying documents and pollution. The catering partner, Overseas Supply Services Limited, operated by Kellogg Brown Root (KBR), signed a $48 million contract with the MoD in 2017, according to the research. As well as Frigosul, Brazillian firm Minerva and Premier Foods of Saudi Arabia were also named as suppliers to military personnel in Bahrain. Several shipments of beef were supplied by a Frigosul facility in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul states, the same slaughterhouses supplied by farmers who incurred the $6 million in fines. Frigosul told Earthsight it used third-party monitoring and as a result it was not possible for the firm to buy from suppliers sanctioned by the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA). “Frigosul, by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

