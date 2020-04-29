Birds in Amazon forest fragments: New study summarizes 40 years of research

A royal flycatcher (Onychorhynchus coronatus). Photo by Philip Stouffer For the past 40 years, researchers have studied Amazonian bird communities in the world’s longest-running experiment on tropical forest fragments. This research, summarized in a newly published paper in The Condor: Ornithological Applications, sheds light on the way Neotropical birds respond to and recover from deforestation in a dynamic tropical landscape. The Biological Dynamics of Forest Fragments Project (BDFFP), began in 1979 in the Amazon rainforest near Manaus, Brazil and is a collaboration between the National Institute of Amazonian Research (INPA by its Portuguese acronym) and the Smithsonian Institution. It is the only experimental study of habitat fragmentation in the Amazon Basin. “The long history of the project allowed us to follow changes in the avifauna [birds] rather than just trying to interpret what we saw in any particular slice of time,” said Philip Stouffer, author of the paper and current professor at Louisiana State University. Stouffer led ornithological research at the BDFFP from 1991 to 2019. Philip Stouffer with an Amazonian Motmot (Momotus momota). Image courtesy of Philip Stouffer. The original intent of the project was to monitor “forest islands,” permanent patches of forest surrounded by cattle pastures. However, the cattle pastures were abandoned within a few years of the project’s establishment due to changes in the Brazilian economy. “Our pastures regrew because the government didn’t provide subsidies to maintain cattle ranches in areas with such low productivity,” Stouffer said. “I think, especially for the Northern Amazon, this is something that might help…This article was originally published on Mongabay

