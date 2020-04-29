Climate change makes some fish smaller, and others bigger, study finds

Climate change is doing something unusual to the fish in our oceans: As water temperatures rise, this causes fish to morph in size. Some shrink, but others grow. In a new study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, researchers analyzed data from more than 10 million visual survey records to understand the phenomenon of fish shrinking and growing in response to climate change, and to consider the effects on the marine environment and the management of fisheries. Similar studies have tended to look at species that are commercially fished, mainly because there’s plenty of data on them. This investigation, however, looks at a wide range of fish living in the waters all around Australia. A diver exploring a coral reef system in Raja Ampat, Indonesia. Image by Rick Stuart-Smith / Reef Life Survey. “We looked at all species,” Asta Audzijonyte, research fellow at Australia’s Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies and lead author of the study, told Mongabay. “The beauty of this study is that we didn’t choose any species selectively. We looked at 335 species, which were all of the species that we had enough data on, so I had that criterion as some kind of filter. “That included tiny species … to giant fish and sharks, included species that are fished, but mostly species that are not fished, like puffer fish.” The researchers were able to gather a large amount of data thanks to a reef monitoring program that has run for three decades, as well as a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

