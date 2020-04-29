Evicted indigenous people in Manaus struggle to stay safe amid COVID-19 crisis

For three years, Anne Kokama made a living on a small piece of land where she planted cassava and other vegetables in Monte Horebe, an informal settlement on the outskirts of Manaus in the Brazilian Amazon. A few banana trees and some poultry she raised also helped her provide food every day for her family. “Having a plot of land, indigenous people can live anywhere,” she says. She also made some money working as a beautician for a few regular customers in the neighborhood. But this scenario changed completely in the past two months, when all 2,000 Monte Horebe residents, including 400 indigenous people from 30 different ethnicities, according to local newspaper A Critica, were displaced by the Amazonas state government in connection with drug trafficking allegations in the area, despite previous promises to regularize their occupation. “We don’t have a job, we almost have nothing to eat in our homes,” says Anne, who is a single mother and now lives in a rented apartment in the north of the city with two of her three children. She says she lived all her life in Manaus’s urban area, but moved to Monte Horebe to escape from an abusive relationship. Aerial view of the Amazon Rainforest, near Manaus, the capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas. Photo by Neil Palmer (CIAT) via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0). Monte Horebe was created in 2015 after squatters cleared and occupied a large patch of rainforest some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from downtown Manaus, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay