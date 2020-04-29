Indonesia aims for sustainability certification for oil palm smallholders

JAKARTA — Environmental and social activists have welcomed a decision by the Indonesian government to require that smallholder palm oil farmers be certified sustainable. Major plantation companies are already required to be certified under the Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) scheme, which was introduced in 2011 in an effort to counter longstanding associations between Indonesian palm oil and deforestation, land disputes, and labor rights abuses. Now, smallholder farmers, defined as those with farms smaller than 25 hectares (62 acres), will also have to seek certification, under a regulation updating the ISPO standard and signed by the president in March. They will have five years in which to comply. Industry observers have lauded the move, noting that Indonesia’s 2.67 million smallholder farmers manage a combined 40% of the total oil palm plantation area in the country. That amounts to 5.8 million hectares (14 million acres) of land — an area greater than Switzerland. To date, only 0.21% of that area, or 12,200 hectares (30,150 acres), is certified as sustainable under the ISPO. In contrast, 557 of 1,500 plantation companies have been certified, covering 5.25 million hectares (12.97 million acres). An oil palm estate in Riau. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Low yields prompt more deforestation Failure to ensure sustainability in the palm oil industry in Indonesia, the world’s top producer of the commodity, has prompted several major buyers, including Unilever, Nestlé and Burger King, to stop sourcing palm oil from the country. With the ISPO standard, the Indonesian government expects to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

