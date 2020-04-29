One point for Slytherin: New Indian pit viper named after Harry Potter character

Salazar’s pit viper (Trimeresurus Salazar). Photo courtesy of Zeeshan A. Mirza A new green pit viper species discovered in a Himalayan biodiversity hotspot has been named Trimeresurus Salazar, or the Salazar’s pit viper, after Salazar Slytherin, a character from J.K. Rowling’s epic Harry Potter series. The snake, which is nocturnal and has a unique reddish-to-orange stripe present on the head and body of males, was discovered during a herpetological expedition in India during the summer of 2019. The discovery is published in the open-access journal Zoosystematics and Evolution. A male Salazar’s pit viper with its unique reddish-to-orange stripe. Photo courtesy of Zeeshan A. Mirza. “I am a Potterhead, and so are two other authors on the paper,” lead researcher Zeeshan A. Mirza from National Centre for Biological Science in Bengaluru, India, told Mongabay in an email. “This was a tribute to the most fascinating story I have ever read or even heard that colored my childhood. By naming it after Salazar Slytherin, we wanted to thank J.K. Rowling for introducing the world to the Harry Potter universe.” In the Harry Potter novels, Salazar Slytherin is described as a Parselmouth, or one who can speak Parseltongue, the language of snakes. He is a co-founder of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and founder of the House of Slytherin, which is associated with the color green. Dr. Zeeshan A. Mirza and the herpetological expedition team in the field. Photo courtesy of Zeeshan A. Mirza. “The first individual was spotted by Pushkar Phansalkar…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay