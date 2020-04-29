Rwanda’s Akagera park thrives thanks to community-led anti-poaching drive

The first time Bugingo Gaspard illegally entered Akagera National Park in Rwanda, he was 10 years old. With no fence separating the now 112,200-hectare (277,300-acre) protected area from the agricultural plots of community members, families in the neighboring villages frequently grazed livestock past the park limits, sharing grass with impala, zebra and other protected wildlife. While grazing a herd of cattle, Gaspard and his friends were startled by a bushbuck, an antelope native to the region. Together the children stoned the animal to death, acting mostly from a kind of misguided childish curiosity. “At that time I was at a bad age,” Gaspard says. “I was young, so I found that fun.” Gaspard grew up in Nyankora village on the outskirts of Akagera park. Now 40 years old, he has worked as a chief builder for construction projects in the park for the last nine years. His father, Nayo Landuard, settled the family there in 1973. A father of 11, Landuard says he felt he had little choice when he began poaching meat in order to keep his family from starving. “I was a good poacher,” Landuard remembers, sitting with his family outside their home in the late afternoon sun. “I used to do that for my babies, for my kids.” Bugingo Gaspard (r), 40, and his father, Nayo Landuard, 72, outside of Landuard’s family home in Nyankora village in February, 2020. Photo by Maggie Andresen. Although occasionally apprehended by park rangers and punished with severe beatings, Languard was not…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay