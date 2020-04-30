Antarctic meteorites yield global bombardment rate

From BBC

Media playback is unsupported on your device

A team of UK scientists has provided a new estimate for the amount of space rock falling to Earth each year.

It’s in excess of 16,000kg. This is for meteorite material above 50g in mass.

It doesn’t take account of the dust that’s continuously settling on the planet, and of course just occasionally we’ll be hit by a real whopper of an asteroid that will skew the numbers.

But the estimate is said to give a good sense of the general quantity of rocky debris raining down from space.

“The vast, vast majority of objects to hit the Earth are really small,” explained Dr Geoff Evatt.

“We’re talking about objects for which, when they strike the ground, the fragments sum together to over 50g. So, typically, 50g-10kg in total. Objects bigger than this are very, very infrequent,” the University of Manchester mathematician told BBC News.

One of the other outcomes of the study – produced in conjunction with colleagues from Cambridge University, Imperial College London, and the British Antarctic Survey – is that it enables a risk assessment to be made for the entire planet.

This reveals that the number of falls at the poles is about 60% of what you would expect at the equator.

It explains why you would absolutely want to put any long-term contingency facilities at higher latitudes.

The Global Seed Vault, for example, which aims to retain copies of Earth’s plants in case of crisis, is sited at 78 degrees North on the Svalbard archipelago.

The new estimate, published in the journal Geology, grew out of the project to undertake the first UK-dedicated meteorite hunt in the Antarctic.

Researchers involved in that effort wanted to be sure they would visit the most productive areas to perform such a quest.

The White Continent is the