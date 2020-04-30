China held water back from drought-stricken Mekong countries, report says

Last year, while parts of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and southern Vietnam experienced a devastating drought, China held abundant water on the Upper Mekong River back from downstream communities, wiping out crops and fishing stock and bringing one of the world’s great waterways to its knees. At one point, the river was roughly 5 meters (16 feet) lower than it should have been under natural conditions, while from April to November, China’s upstream areas received above-average levels of rainfall. In July, the river reached its lowest point in a century in northern Thailand, while in November, Cambodia’s Tonle Sap Lake, which provides up to 500,000 tons of fish to the country in a normal year, faced a crisis as its unique annual flooding cycle was disrupted. A map showing above-average rainfall amounts on the Upper Mekong in 2019, and far below-average precipitation throughout much of Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. Map courtesy of The Stimson Center. For thousands of years, the Mekong’s natural flooding cycle has nourished fertile fishing and farming grounds, ultimately creating the Mekong Delta, which is home to 20 million people and Vietnam’s most important agricultural region. Dams on the Lancang, as the river is known in China, and new ones being built on the Mekong and its tributaries in Laos, have completely disrupted that cycle, while the annual monsoon has become erratic due to climate change. These are the findings of a report released by Eyes on Earth, a research company based in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

