Coronavirus R0: Is this the crucial number?

From BBC

There is a simple, but crucial number at the heart of understanding the threat posed by the coronavirus. It is guiding governments around the world on the actions they need to take to save lives and it gives us clues to the extent that lockdown can be lifted.

It is called the basic reproduction number or simply the R0 (pronounced R-nought).

What is an R0?

The reproduction number is a way of rating a disease’s ability to spread.

It’s the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus onto, on average, assuming that nobody is immune and people don’t change their behaviour to avoid getting ill.

Measles has one of the highest numbers in town with a reproduction number of 15. It can cause explosive outbreaks.

The new coronavirus, known officially as Sars-CoV-2, has a reproduction number of around 3, but estimates vary.

Why is it important?

If the reproduction number is higher than 1, then the number of cases increases exponentially – it snowballs like debt on an unpaid credit card.

But if the number is lower than 1, then the disease will eventually peter out as not enough new people are being infected to sustain the outbreak.

The goal of governments around the world has been to force the reproduction number down from around 3 to below 1.

This is the reason you’ve not seen family, have to work from home and the children are off school. The main tool governments have used is to stop people coming into contact with each other to cut the ability of virus to spread.

What has happened in the UK?

The reproduction number is not fixed for all time, instead it changes as our behaviour changes or as immunity to the virus develops.

Mathematical modellers at Imperial College London are attempting to