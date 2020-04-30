For world’s rarest great ape, COVID-19 is latest in a litany of threats

JAKARTA — The COVID-19 pandemic has become the latest threat to the Tapanuli orangutan in Indonesia, the rarest great ape species of all and one already under severe pressure from a range of human threats. The critically endangered species, Pongo tapanuliensis, found in a single patch of rainforest in northern Sumatra, shares 97% of its DNA with humans, making it vulnerable to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Tapanuli orangutan is the most recently described great ape but already the most threatened, having suffered an estimated 83% population decline in just three generations. Today, there are only around 800 of the apes left on Earth, in a habitat being carved up by road projects, oil palm plantations, and the construction of a controversial hydropower project. Amid this kind of pressure, a COVID-19 outbreak among the population could push them even closer toward extinction, scientists warn. “It is also crucial to remember that the spread from humans to great apes can go through other species,” Serge Wich, a professor of primate biology at Liverpool John Moores University and part of the team that described the new species in 2017, told Mongabay. “We know that long-tailed macaques can get the virus … and we know that many primates have receptors for the virus that are the similar to the ones humans have so it is likely that other primates can spread it to great apes,” he said. A Tapanuli orangutan in the Batang Toru forest, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Image by Matt Senior. Call to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

