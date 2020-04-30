Healing the world through ‘radical listening’: Q&A with Dr. Kinara Webb

Dr. Kinari Webb believes this because she has witnessed it — up close: Amid this global pandemic, the health of the planet is intricately connected to public health around the world. In an op-ed she co-authored in The Hill in connection with Earth Day, she wrote: “The coronavirus is perhaps the biggest wakeup call we have ever had to the fact that failing to take nature into account puts our own health in danger.” More than a decade ago, Webb, a medical doctor and founder of the nonprofit Health in Harmony, plunged into a remote jungle community of 60,000 mostly impoverished people in Indonesian Borneo near Gunung Palung National Park. She had gone there first to study orangutans. Logging was rampant. Local agriculture was anemic. The health of the population was often dire. Through some 400 initial hours of community discussions — “radical listening,” Webb calls it — she and her team learned that many were logging, and thus destroying precious ecosystems, in order to pay for health care. They worked to change that dynamic. By training locals in sustainable agriculture and offering health care at deep discounts if logging ceased, they saw significant results. Improved infant mortality and public health. Drastically reduced deforestation. Recovering ecosystems along with the biodiversity living within the rainforests. Can radical listening and community-based solutions focusing heavily on environmental protection and public health point the way toward preventing the next pandemic? In an exclusive interview with Mongabay, Webb tackles that question and others on the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay