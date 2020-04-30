Murder, logging and land theft: inside a crime factory in the Amazon

There’s only one consensus among big and small in the bloody battle for land at Seringal São Domingos, south of Amazonas state: the ground is the future of the forest. Image by Avener Prado/Repórter Brasil. LÁBREA, Brazil — Residents of Lábrea – farmers large and small, descendants of the so-called rubber soldiers, and illegal loggers – have a common refrain to explain why their town, surrounded by protected forests, is one of the most violent and deforested in the Brazilian Amazon: there are no saints here. There is no official data on violence in the tri-state border region where Amazonas, Acre and Rondônia meet, since few authorities venture here, either to monitor environmental crimes or to investigate the frequent killings of rural Brazilians. Satellites are the only effective tool to accurately monitor environmental destruction in this remote region. What they reveal is alarming. Lábrea is among the top five worst-affected area in the Amazon biome in terms of forest destruction. Last year, it saw the fifth-largest increase in deforestation in the Legal Amazon, a region spanning all nine states in the Amazon basin. Not by coincidence, it also ranked fifth in the number of forest fires between January and July 2019, according to data from Brazilian research groups IPAM, INPE and IMAZON. Both fires and deforestation were concentrated to the south of the town near the São Domingos rubber plantation. When traveling along São Domingos’s muddy paths, visitors can see first-hand the causes of the devastation the region is facing.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

