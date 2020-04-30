No tourism income, but this Philippine community still guards its environment

PALAWAN, Philippines — On a sweltering morning in April, park manager Jose Mazo mans a motorized patrol boat that glides through the turquoise waters of Siete Pecados, a 52-hectare (128-acre) marine protected area (MPA) off the town of Coron in northern Palawan province. A world-famous tourist destination in the Philippines, Coron receives more than a million tourists annually; Siete Pecados’ vibrant coral reefs, part of the 36% of the country’s total coral cover, welcomed 51,000 visitors in 2019 alone. The months of March up to May are Siete Pecados’ busiest of the year, and the daily monitoring routine isn’t new to Mazo, who has been at the MPA’s helm for more than 15 years. Except that this time around, not a single tourist has come to snorkel in the park’s million-hectare-plus (2.5 million acres) municipal waters. Since March 17, Siete Pecados has been temporarily closed to visitors after the national government imposed a lockdown to stem the surge of positive coronavirus cases in the country, which have reached 8,488 with 568 deaths as of April 30. The closure hurts the province’s economy, which is largely dependent on tourism; tourism receipts amounted to 83 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) in 2018 alone. “Supposedly, now’s the best time for us to earn more,” Mazo tells Mongabay. “But we’re forced to close the park, following the government’s community quarantine directive.” The site earned 5.1 million pesos ($100,000) from entrance and environmental fees last year. This year, Mazo says they expect to lose 1.5 million…This article was originally published on Mongabay

